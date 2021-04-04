RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $213,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $128.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

