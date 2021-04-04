RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 1,240 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

