RMR Wealth Builders Sells 19,583 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,655,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after buying an additional 976,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 126,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 42,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.19 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

