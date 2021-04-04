RMR Wealth Builders Sells 328 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NIKE were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

