RMR Wealth Builders Sells 8,135 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

