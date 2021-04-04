RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,255 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STM. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

