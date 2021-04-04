Robbins Farley LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.16. 5,131,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.72 and a twelve month high of $368.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

