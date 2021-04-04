Robbins Farley LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.25. 1,334,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,913. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

