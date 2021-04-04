Robbins Farley LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 1.9% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

NYSE DPZ traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.38. The company had a trading volume of 567,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.95 and its 200-day moving average is $383.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.