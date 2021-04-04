Robert J. Bass Sells 1,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Redfin stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

