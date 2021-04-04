Robonomics.network Market Cap Tops $55.87 Million (XRT)

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for $58.24 or 0.00099855 BTC on popular exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $55.87 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,984,039 coins and its circulating supply is 959,295 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network. The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using US dollars.

