Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RCKY stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $413.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Brands by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

