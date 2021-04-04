Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE) Financial Comparison

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Romeo Power and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 CAE 0 6 5 0 2.45

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.29%. CAE has a consensus price target of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than CAE.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A CAE $2.70 billion 3.13 $234.11 million $1.00 28.83

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Summary

CAE beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

