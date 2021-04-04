Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CADNF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.64 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

