Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get Safran alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Safran has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safran (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.