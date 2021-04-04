Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $17,177,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $13,895,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $12,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $9,438,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

About Burgundy Technology Acquisition

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.