Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,002 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 599,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,528,000 after buying an additional 298,879 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,618,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 89,578 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 167,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 84,259 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 147,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

