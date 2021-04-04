Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 151,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 57,918 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a market cap of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.