Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $173,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,733 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock worth $4,454,091. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

NYSE BBY opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

