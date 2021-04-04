Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $284,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. V.F. makes up about 0.8% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in V.F. by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after acquiring an additional 911,855 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $68,934,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

