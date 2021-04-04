Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $51,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,075.08 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.