Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 491,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $193.50 on Friday. STERIS plc has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

