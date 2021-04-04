Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.23 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.55 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.53 and its 200-day moving average is $363.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $1,326,648 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

