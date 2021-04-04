Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.