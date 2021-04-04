Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $149.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $162.46. 200,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,533. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $105.74 and a 12 month high of $167.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

