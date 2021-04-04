Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SAR opened at $25.72 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

