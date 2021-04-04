Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.15 ($8.41).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Schaeffler stock opened at €7.83 ($9.21) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.11 and its 200-day moving average is €6.37. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

