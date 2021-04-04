Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,078. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

