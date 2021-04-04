Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 23,086 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,580,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

