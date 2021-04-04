Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.93 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.