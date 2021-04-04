Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.31 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

ISBC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

