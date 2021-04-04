Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $192.65 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Truist raised their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

