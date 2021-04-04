Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $42.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

