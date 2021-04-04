SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages have commented on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 80,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,301. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

