Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SEKEY opened at $7.84 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -783.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEKEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.