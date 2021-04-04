ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives $589.68 Average PT from Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.41.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

ServiceNow stock opened at $507.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

