Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Severn Trent stock remained flat at $$31.49 during midday trading on Friday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

