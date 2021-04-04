Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 431,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $29.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

