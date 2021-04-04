Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,310.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

