Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Grows By 37.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFLVF opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Electrovaya has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.10.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

