Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Decreases By 14.5%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAND. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

LAND stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $496.35 million, a P/E ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

