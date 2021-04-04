Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Drops By 15.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

