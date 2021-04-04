Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Expands By 35.6%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in New York City REIT in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYC stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

NYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.