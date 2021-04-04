Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Rises By 31.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 416,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,040. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

