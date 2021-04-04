Short Interest in The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Decreases By 16.7%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FDVA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02.

Get The Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.