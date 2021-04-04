SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $299,702.48 and approximately $9,469.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.00684190 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027665 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars.

