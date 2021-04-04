Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Financial Survey

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.70 $4.30 million $0.01 1,843.00 Osisko Gold Royalties $295.86 million 6.48 -$176.49 million $0.21 54.57

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 2 7 0 2.78

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 80.75%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties -72.90% 2.66% 2.00%

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 13,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 135 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.