Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

