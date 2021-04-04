Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

SKLZ stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

