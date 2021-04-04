SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 131,081 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 131,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.